RANT to the lack of law enforcement when it comes to darkening car windows, which allows drivers to cheat in the carpool lane.

RAVE to those who direct traffic for sports and other major events at CenturyLink Field and T-Mobile Park. I’m amazed at how adept and coordinated they are as a team, orchestrating safe and efficient travel involving mass quantities of people and heavy traffic. Their skill and professionalism are noted and greatly appreciated!