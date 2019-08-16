RANT to people enjoying a backyard fire or burning trash who don’t realize that anyone down wind from them are getting smoked out. It was 85 degrees last night in our Tukwila neighborhood and we had to turn off our fans and close up the house. It was a miserable night!

RAVE to the surprising benefits of solar panels. They shade our south facing roof so effectively that the upstairs bedroom has remained cool and comfortable through hot spells. No need for fan or A/C and no electric bill either.