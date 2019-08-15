RAVE to the couple driving a white SUV with a UW license plate on I-90 that held up a sign that said, “your bumper is loose and bouncing.” This isn’t easy coming from a WSU Cougar fan, but thank you! I took the car in today and got a couple of missing clips replaced … GO HUSKIES!

RANT to the extremely rude motorcycle State Patrol officers who stopped several lanes of traffic under the Convention Center on I-5 to let a professional football team bus merge. In addition to shouting rudely at me and several other commuters when we attempted to switch lanes to get around their blockade, escorting these charter buses does nothing but distract drivers and delay our already long commutes.