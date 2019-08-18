RANT & RAVE Rant to abusers of bus stops who make it their own private trash pail, despite available trash receptacles. Rave to the crows who help remove the chicken bones, Cheetos and cold pizza. Now, if only they would take the nonfood garbage.

RANT to “select-a-size” paper towels. They are infuriating and fall apart in your hands into small, unusable pieces. Do people really use paper towels only to wipe up small spills? I use mine for tough cleaning jobs and it’s very hard to find “regular” size towels anymore.

RAVE to the light-rail security team at the University of Washington and Capitol Hill stations for going out of their way to search for the iPhone that I absentmindedly left on the seat of my bicycle and didn’t realize was missing until I was locked into the train and heading southbound without it. Thank you for keeping us (and our belongings) safe!

RANT to seafood/meat employees who always measure over the amount of product that the customer requests. On a budget, if I request $2 of salad shrimp (enough for one Caesar salad,) I don’t want to be asked if $2.30 is close enough. No! If I wanted $2.30 worth, I would have stated just that!

RAVE to the caring person who found and mailed three pieces of addressed and stamped bill payments I lost while running errands last week.

RANT to the home-supply store where it took 45 minutes to process my return item. An even bigger rant to myself for being obnoxious to the poor clerk who is bound by the store’s onerous process. I am ashamed and sorry.

RAVE to our unknown, but much appreciated, Beacon Hill neighbor who hung and maintained dozens of colorful flower baskets from the street signs in our neighborhood, brightening the day for everyone who glanced at them. I never saw anyone watering them to thank in person, but I sure appreciated the effort to brighten our summertime!

RANT to the Tesla owner by Southcenter who decided to park in the middle of all four spots that were in the shade. It was an 85 degree day and I wanted to park in the shade but the Tesla owner didn’t let anyone else take advantage of it. I wanted to key his car, but held back.

RAVE to all the citizens who ran for positions in the primary election. It takes a true commitment to public service to expose yourself to the brutality of a political campaign. Whether you won or lost your bid, your dedication to our democracy is appreciated.

RANT & RAVE Rave to the companies who make it easy for employees to recycle and compost with clearly designated containers in offices and cafeterias. Rant to the employees who don’t pay attention when throwing away things.