RAVE to all the wonderful people who ran over and picked me up off the ground in less than five seconds when I tripped and fell backward at the grocery store! And to all others who immediately came to my aid. Luckily, I was just bruised and sore, but I was so shaken I never got to thank everyone properly. Thank you all so much.

RANT to drivers who think their hazards mean, “I am important and you just have to figure out a way around me because this is where I am stopping.” They aren’t “park anywhere” signals; they are for true emergencies.