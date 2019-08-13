RAVE to the team at my veterinarian’s office who were so good with me and my darling 10-year-old calico cat in her last hours, and to the wonderful friend who helped with our visit.
RANT to businesses and houses that don’t display their street numbers. What might be obvious to you, isn’t to others. If I have a first-time appointment with you, how exactly am I supposed to find you?
