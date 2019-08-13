By

RAVE to the team at my veterinarian’s office who were so good with me and my darling 10-year-old calico cat in her last hours, and to the wonderful friend who helped with our visit.

RANT to businesses and houses that don’t display their street numbers. What might be obvious to you, isn’t to others. If I have a first-time appointment with you, how exactly am I supposed to find you?

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Life Stories