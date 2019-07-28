RANT to my neighbors for thinking it’s OK to leave their trash cans on the curb all week long. Not only is it an eyesore, but cans are supposed to be removed from the curb within 24 hours of collection.

RAVE to the kind parking-enforcement folks who regulate parking around the city.

RANT to banner planes for ruining the peace on beautiful summer days. I would like to sit on my porch and enjoy some quiet, but can’t with the planes endlessly droning back and forth over my neighborhood.

RAVE to the hardworking goats who clean up the nastiest weeds. Gotta love goats!

RANT to the city, residents in my area and myself for not saving a small business in our neighborhood. Another quirky landmark in town that will fall to a monotonous development churning out unaffordable housing.

RAVE to the workers who came within 48 hours of my request to adjust the two streetlights in front of my house to reduce the glare coming into my home.

RANT to coffee shops for not selling newspapers anymore. I prefer to hold the paper in my hands and read it. I feel that they are discriminating against older people who like newspapers. It makes no sense to me.

RAVE to my brother’s neighbors in Kenmore who are rebuilding his deck while he is battling cancer. These six men work hard during the week, but have given up their Sundays to help their friend. They are the epitome of great community.

RANT for when there is no advance signage on roads indicating closures or detours.

RAVE to store employees who promptly return lost wallets after finding them, saving us hours of worry.

RANT to campaign workers who think they can plant a yard sign anywhere they choose. One appeared on our planting strip overnight. I contacted the campaign manager, who seemed to think that was OK. Seattle yard-sign regulations allow them on planting strips adjoining private property but only with permission of the property owner.

RAVE to the nice gentleman who I bumped into with my car in the Sea-Tac Airport cellphone lot. He was more than gracious when I got out of my car to check and make sure no damage had been done. Waiting for flights to arrive can be stressful, and this was a nice reminder of how much it means for someone to be kind when they could be just the opposite. Class act.

RANT to local newscasters who have not taken the time to learn how to pronounce the names of local places in our region. We have some of the most fun and unique names of cities that you will find anywhere! It would only take a few minutes to have someone pronounce them for you, and you will probably find yourself very entertained by how unique many of them are.

RANT to city officials and residents that think high density is good for our city and improves our quality of life.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the runner on the Burke Gillman who darted into my path when I indicated I would be passing on the left with my bike. Luckily there were no major injuries but it could have been worse. Pay attention while on a multiuse trail. Rave to the runners who asked if I was OK, unlike you who just got up and ran away without a word.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to businesses that carry compostable utensils. Rant to those same businesses if they do not have deposit sites for the compostables.