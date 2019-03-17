Readers rave about daffodils, bus drivers, Roxy the dog, coffee-shop music; rant about drivers not following rules, kid playing on escalator, no babies allowed

RAVE To my neighbor who brought cheer to several people on our block, greeting us saying “There’s hope” while presenting us with bouquets of daffodils. We’ve had a long winter and his thoughtfulness is just what we needed to get us through another cold day.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the neighborhood coffee shop that has great live music on a Saturday night! Rant to the multiple people camped out with their computers and headphones at front tables, one to a table, when there’s lots of open tables at the back. Look up, look around, and be considerate if you’re going use a coffeehouse as your home office on a Saturday night.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to people who throw trash out of their car. These cans, bottles, food wrappers, coffee cups and cigarette butts foul our landscape, get into our storm drains and poison the environment. Rave to the Recology team of workers who pick up that trash in Auburn.

RANT To staff at a recent sales event who refused admission to a 5-month-old infant and its mother. The event has a policy of no children allowed, which is fine, but an infant hardly qualifies as a child and doesn’t pose the same risks. Aren’t breast-feeding mothers protected under state law? To make matters worse they allowed admission to a woman with a dog that wasn’t a service dog! The woman told me she told staff at the door that it wasn’t a service dog, and she was as flabbergasted as I was that she was admitted and we weren’t.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the mom who allowed her little boy to lay down and play on a mall escalator. Rave to me for warning her it was very dangerous and for standing by the emergency shut-off switch until the boy got off the escalator.

RAVE To our awesome dog, Roxy, who alerted me to a small fire behind a light-switch plate. I wouldn’t have noticed until the wall caught fire. Good job, Roxy, for always being on alert to everything going on around you.

RANT To all the drivers who simply can’t follow the rules, driving with expired tabs, some by years, talking on cellphones and driving in the HOV lanes as a single driver. Double rant to those doing all three!

RAVE To bus drivers who deal with challenges every day, from crazy or inebriated people on the bus who demand their attention, crazy drivers who challenge the braking system of a multiton vehicle filled with riders, and bicycle riders unfamiliar with the operation of the bike rack, requiring the driver to help mount or extract a bicycle.

RANT To people who judge me for driving alone. Public transportation doesn’t work for me, it’s a two-hour trip with two bus changes to my office.