Readers rant about online DMV, rave about Queen Anne holiday lights

RANT To the Washington DMV, which allows easy online license renewals unless you’d like to register to vote or become an organ donor. What better way to reward good civic behavior than a DMV line?

RAVE To the team who put a lot of thought in the hanging of the lights on the Queen Anne radio tower this year. Nice to see the new color design of the lights.