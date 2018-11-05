Readers rant about being shoved, rave about polite trick-or-treaters

RANT To the young man who shoved me while I was crossing Fourth Avenue South with other train commuters. I’m 60+ and using a cane; thankfully, I didn’t fall down. I hope in the future he treats others as he would want his mother or grandmother to be treated.

RAVE To the two boys seen on my doorbell video on Halloween observing the “no soliciting” sign by my door, then walking away without ringing. I definitely wanted trick-or-treaters and was all decked out and dressed up for ‘em. I certainly appreciated such well mannered youngsters, and I’ll be sure to remove that sign for Halloween next year.