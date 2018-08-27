Readers rant about Rainier and Henderson intersection, rave about duct tape hiking book repair

RANT To the city of Seattle for not doing anything about the Rainier Avenue and Henderson Street intersection until two young girls were hit and severely injured. There have been frequent accidents there for a long time, shame on them for not doing something sooner.

RAVE To the gentleman on the Skyline Trail at Mt. Rainier who came to the rescue with duct tape from his backpack when the sole of my aged hiking boot fell off, and repaired the boot well enough that I was able to finish the hike.