Readers rant about percussion at Gypsy Kings concert, rave about MoPop blasting Aretha

RANT To the six people who brought shaker eggs to the Gipsy Kings concert and played along with the songs. What were you thinking? You’re not part of the band, and those around you weren’t interested in hearing your percussion solos.

RAVE To MoPOP for blasting some Aretha outside as I walked by Thursday, bringing both a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. RIP Aretha, and thanks, MoPOP.