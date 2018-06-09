Readers rant about out-of-state license plates, rave about returned wallet

RANT To newcomers who don’t follow Washington State law and purchase our state’s license plates within 30 days of moving here. Many are driving with expired plates from other states. Rave to those who accept the responsibility to get plates and join us in supporting our state.

RAVE To bus driver Fernando, who retrieved my wallet on his bus, called my home via AAA, told me where to meet his bus, and returned my undisturbed wallet, refusing any reward. He has my heartfelt gratitude.