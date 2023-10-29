RANT AND RAVE Rave to Webster’s, who recently announced they will be adding 690 new words, phrases and acronyms to the English dictionary, one of which is “beast mode.” Go Seahawks! Rant to Webster’s for having too many words that have two different spellings with the exact same meaning, such as donut/doughnut, theater/theatre and cancelled/canceled, just to name a few.

RAVE to the Seattle police officer who came to my assistance when I fell on my bicycle across from the Green Lake golf course. He cleaned up and bandaged the wound on my face, and made sure I was in good shape to ride home “not looking like Halloween had come early.” I am so glad you were there and very grateful.

RANT to open garbage bins that attract rodents. Why don’t the trash bins have easy latches or some way to place bungee cords on them to secure the tops and keep the critters out? Between the rats and crows, garbage is everywhere. Everyone should be responsible for securing the cans if they want to get rid of pests without poison.

RAVE to me for being the perfect Seattleite! I am an excellent and polite driver to all, including bicyclists and pedestrians. I maintain my property so nobody is ever burdened. I am always ready to pay in the checkout line, whether with a cashier or self-pay. I never annoy anyone when in public by being a loudmouth. I never ever stand at concerts. And most important of all, I don’t own a dog!

RANT to the people who blow their leaves into the street, making them other people’s problem by blowing into their yards, clogging storm drains, causing floods and making bike lanes dangerously slippery. Bag your leaves or put them in compost!

RAVE to actor Joe Ngo for his intimate and profoundly vulnerable performance in “Cambodian Rock Band” the other night. Bravo! Rave to the 5th Avenue Theatre and ACT for bringing this brilliant play to Seattle audiences.

RANT to a bathroom dilemma. While waiting to have a prescription filled at a local pharmacy with my 4-year-old granddaughter, she informed me of the urgency to use the bathroom. The pharmacy would not let us use theirs. This happened at this same pharmacy before with other family members as well. What followed was (literally!) a run to the nearest hardware store that graciously let us use theirs. By then, however, she had an accident that could have been avoided. I am a responsible adult, a customer to the pharmacy and was with a young child. Exceptions can’t be made? It seemed a common decency was lacking.

RAVE to the Seattle Sober Living homes. These homes for adults recovering from addiction are often their last chance to remain in the community of life, family and fulfillment. Never easy, but the support from SSL makes recovery a possibility. The employees’ tireless conviction and work, which is far from glamorous or profitable, is honorable. They have saved our family and many others.