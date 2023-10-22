RANT to the neighbors who have installed a pickleball court in our residential neighborhood and, each morning, have a quasi-rec league play for three hours each day. The noise and daily invasion of cars and players is beyond maddening and does not belong in a neighborhood setting. Requests to limit play have gone unheeded. Another situation of pickleball gone mad! Rant to the city jurisdiction which also allows this to continue.

RAVE to the kind people who helped out when we got a flat tire on Third Street in Kirkland the other day. One person called AAA for us, two workers at the parked Mexican food truck tried to loosen our spare tire, a convenience clerk at a store also tried helping out and a person from a car gave us two water bottles. All were young people. We were so impressed. THANK YOU ALL!

RANT to the large secondhand store chain in our area for eliminating dressing rooms so people can’t try on clothing. Those who are truly in need now have to spend what small amount of money they have on clothing they just have to hope fits instead of being able to make much-needed purchases that they know will work for them. Yes, they can exchange items, but for people who are struggling, going back and forth to the store until they find an item that works is often an extra task that they cannot do in an already stressful life. This organization has just added one more barrier to having needs met for folks who are in difficult situations. Shame on them.

RAVE to the security at the Burien Fred Meyer! When they greet you with a “Good morning, beautiful” or “Have a good day, my love,” they turn a potentially uncomfortable encounter into a nice boost to my day!

RAVE to the Timber Ridge senior community for collecting more than 1,000 jars of peanut butter for the Issaquah Food Bank!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to false advertising. I bought a petite skirt that looked as if it would be just below my knees but it is actually almost to the floor. Looking again at the photo online, the fine print indicates that the model was 5 feet, 11 inches! Almost one foot taller than many petites. Please use a model in the size range of the clothing offered. Rave to my 6-foot tall husband who good-naturedly reaches everything on the top shelves for little me.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to all the wonderful Samaritans who came to the rescue of a person who was hit in a crosswalk in Bellevue. Everyone jumped out of their cars, called 911 and ran to the pedestrian’s aid. Rant to the person who hit the pedestrian when they weren’t paying attention to the red light. Special rave to the two City of Bellevue employees, who jumped out of their trucks, helped direct traffic and got the fire trucks and ambulance safely to the pedestrian.