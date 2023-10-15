RAVE to baking soda. I’ve spent a whole lot of time, labor and money trying to keep moss off my roof. Put baking soda and water in a small garden sprayer and, voilà! Fast, easy and unbelievably inexpensive. My roof hasn’t looked this good since I bought the house 10 years ago.

RANT to the retailers that sometimes advertise their products for sale at “many dollars off.” No price on the product or service, just “many dollars off.” “Many dollars off” what? A price they pick out of the air? A price they think they can get away with? Just be square with your potential customers. We can respect and maybe even buy something from you.

RAVE to Redwing Cafe off Rainier. Besides serving delicious food, it’s a wonderful place! I left my wallet there and the owners delivered it to my door! Imagine that!

RANT to the designers of the Link light-rail system for not installing gates for payment. I’m one of the few riders who actually pays. Every other rail system I’ve ever used has expected riders to pay by installing gates of some sort. The ferries do!

RAVE to the poet posted at a table in Green Lake Park who pens free poems for those who share their stories with them. What a wonderful way to make connections with strangers and to bring the arts into our daily lives!

RANT to drivers who misinterpret bikers’ signals. While cycling recently, with a safe space, I moved to the left side of the lane approaching a left turn and I put out my left arm to signal I was turning left. In those two cases, the driver behind me interpreted the outstretched left arm as a signal for that person to pass me on the left. This, in both cases, was just before I began my left turn. Don’t do that! An outstretched left arm is the prescribed signal, sans a flashing light, to signal a planned left turn, whether on a bicycle or in an automobile. Drivers, pay attention.

RAVE to the Washington State Ferries crew on the Edmonds / Kingston run the other week who prevented us from damaging our RV as we began to drive off the ferry. A protrusion on the vehicle deck nearly destroyed the awning of our trailer. They frantically stopped me within millimeters of hitting the protrusion and then expertly coached me on how to maneuver our truck and trailer to avoid the damage. Fantastic, caring, attentive professionals!

RANT to all the drivers who block intersections when the light will clearly turn red before your car can clear the intersection. A preponderance of these cars have Florida and Texas license plates.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to people who beep the horn when locking their car doors. Rave to me for accepting that there is nothing I can safely do to change their rude and unnecessary behavior. When I hear a beep, I instruct myself to take three slow, deep, relaxing breaths.