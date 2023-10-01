RAVE to the genius at the Washington State Department of Transportation who realized that there was extra room on the northbound lanes of I-5 to create a third through lane instead of just a mandatory exit lane to Seneca Street! The difference is noticeable, and the bottlenecks are much less frequent. Well done!

RANT to the Seattle driver screaming at me at a Greenwood stop sign for not acknowledging them for letting me cross the street. Since when do pedestrians need a thank you wave for drivers obeying the law?

RAVE for everything the staff at Harborview Medical Center did to help me with my medical problem. I spent two nights at the hospital and the doctors, nurses, technicians and all folks I met were wonderful, always ready to help. I was lucky to have experienced nothing but the best care. Everybody was concerned with my well-being and could not have been more attentive. I feel very fortunate to have been in the care of the Harborview staff, and Seattle should feel very fortunate and proud to have such a wonderful health care facility with such dedicated staff.

RANT to people who use their money and power to shoot off fireworks. You’re too selfish or oblivious to all of the polluting you’ve done to the water and air while adding to light and noise pollution. Your thrills are at a cost to all who live in Puget Sound, including all of the sea life you left scared and stressed.

RAVE to the wonderful couple who found my debit card at the lookout in Des Moines. They looked up my name, found my phone number then delivered it to me while I was having lunch at the Marina. I love this city!

RANT to the person at a recent concert who, while heavily intoxicated, decided to dance in the middle of the aisle, stand up the entire concert while everyone else around you was seated and shout out the refrain to the opening song before the performer could. Your unfortunate choices resulted in us having to watch you vs. the performers we paid to see.

RAVE to the crew on the 2:05 p.m. ferry from Seattle to Bainbridge Island. I was on my way off, had cleared the gangway and was outside when I heard my name on the loudspeaker. In my haste to gather up my hat and package, I left my purse. I made my way back to the ferry and they met me with big smiles, asked for my middle initial and handed it over. And thanks to whoever found it! All items were still in place.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the person who pushed by me to stand directly in front of me (a much shorter person) obviously blocking my view as I was watching pitcher Logan Gilbert warm up. After I said something, you refused to move or even acknowledge your rudeness. Rave to me for not engaging any further with this person who obviously did not care about others around them.