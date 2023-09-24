RANT to Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers who have those nasty, stinky air fresheners hanging in their cars. I am surely not the only one who has a serious sensitivity to those chemical things. I just returned from a trip where for one hour, I was subjected to the poison en route to the airport and now I’m sick as a dog and had to stay home from work.

RAVE to Seattle Public Library for providing children’s story times. The librarians at these events are so welcoming and engaging. In addition to reading books aloud, the librarians lead songs and hands-on activities for the young audiences. Thanks, SPL, for encouraging a new generation of readers.

RANT to all the lights that are out along I-5. Are they waiting until all of them are out before replacing them?

RAVE to the bartenders and servers at Shawn O’Donnell’s, an Irish pub in Everett. They always remember my friends and me and are so friendly.

RANT to people with no etiquette at Broadway at The Paramount shows. Why are you constantly getting up in the middle of an act? Why are you turning your phone light on to read the program? Why are you cheering when a song is not over? Why is your phone ringing during a monologue? Please, don’t ruin it for the rest of us.

RAVE to the Hotel Nexus in Northgate for finding and shipping me back a small travel bag left in a drawer. It had a precious piece of Hawaiian jewelry inside. Kudos to housekeeping, front desk and management. Hope you always remember to leave a gratuity to your housekeepers.

Advertising

RANT to the people who feel the need to talk on their cellphones while working out at the gym. I belong to a small gym and enjoy my time on the treadmill or elliptical machine every morning but find it very rude when someone next to me is having a loud conversation on their cellphone. I use headphones to listen to music or watch the news, but can still hear them. If you must talk for half an hour on your phone, please go outside and do it while walking or go back home; you are disturbing everyone around you with your rudeness.

RAVE to the staff at Seattle Center who keep the park looking so great after another busy summer of events. I can always count on the grounds and buildings being promptly cleaned, and it is our tax dollars being put to good use! Thank you!

RAVE to the legislators and supporters of HB 1131. The bill makes recycling easier and more effective and reduces some of the sources of plastic pollution. We all want less plastic waste in our neighborhoods, our waterways and our food.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to those who post readable garage sale signs with large arrows. Rant to those who do not take their signs down when the garage sale is over.