RAVE to the scooter rider who alerted me to the presence of a large raccoon as I was walking my dog in the North Ravenna neighborhood early the other morning. The timely warning allowed me and doggo to give Rocky Raccoon a wide berth, which was probably a good thing for all three of us. Many thanks for the heads-up!

RANT to whoever is leaving dog poop (not in a bag!) on the bottom floor lobby of our Lower Queen Anne condo. Some poor person stepped in it and now it’s likely spread wherever they walked. If you choose to own a dog in the city, you should be responsible enough to walk your dog outside and clean up after them.

RAVE to those who created a welcoming environment and spread good cheer as they operated the summer meals program at the Kingsgate Library. A big rave to the KCLS Foundation for funding the program.

RANT to the bicyclist whom we came very close to hitting the other day. You, bicycling fast in the bike lane, could plainly see our car braking with our turn signal on to make a right. Luckily, from the passenger side, I saw you out of the corner of my eye and quickly mumbled something to my spouse so that we came to a stop and did not make a right turn into you. You immediately sped across shouting at us with a raised fist. It was unsettling that not slowing down or braking (and teaching us a lesson?) was more important to you than risking a collision. I keep waking up at night thinking of this close call which sadly reminds me why we stay out of Seattle.

RAVE to all of our wonderful neighbors who do not block sidewalks, alleys or driveways. We all appreciate each other and public property.

RANT to all the truck drivers who leave their single-use water bottles full of urine tossed all over the streets and sidewalks of Sodo and the Industrial District. Shame on you for being rude and unwilling to find a trash container. Idea: Dump them at a truck stop before you park your trucks for weeks in four-hour parking zones so the rest of us can’t use them.

RAVE to the postal worker who provides customers with complimentary doughnuts and fruit juice. What a great way to build community in these increasingly divisive times.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to establishments that offer plentiful accessible parking spots! Rant to people who use disabled permits for parking privilege when the individual it is assigned to is not present with them. Those parking spaces are few and far between; leave them for those who need them!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to sealed-shut minds. Rave to those able and willing to at least understand that we all have lots to learn. Extra rave to those who do all they can to spread learning.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to restaurants that offer senior meals with smaller portions and prices. Rant to those who charge $4 for hot water and a tea bag!