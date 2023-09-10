RAVE to the watercolor artists at Betty Bowen Viewpoint and along Eighth Place West. What a treat to be out walking and seeing artists capturing their point of view and not minding if we take a peek. Made my day!

RANT to the I-90 construction personnel that consistently use the public parking spaces at South Day Street Park.

RAVE to the very sweet person who noticed this sixty-plus-year-old waiting for AAA after unsuccessfully trying to remember how to change a tire. You passed me twice while walking your dog and offered your help when you saw me still there. You then proceeded to get on your back halfway off the curb on the parking strip, quickly and efficiently changed my tire and I was on my way lickety-split. I hope I adequately expressed my gratitude. I was truly touched by your thoughtfulness.

RANT to companies that announce “anyone can enter!” sweepstakes drawings, which actually require that potential participants agree to go down the rabbit hole which is social media. Being forced onto Facebook or any other such site in order to participate is simply not worth it.

RAVE to the young person who waited for me to finish filling up my car at a gas station on Aurora Avenue. We both pulled up to the station at the same time, but their car filled before mine. Without saying anything, they waited in their car for me to finish. As soon as I got back into my car, they turned theirs on, waved to me and pulled away. What this young person doesn’t know is that when I first saw they’d finished before me, I silently said to myself, “Please don’t leave.” I’m so grateful for their awareness and kindness.

RANT to digital coupons. I can’t afford a smartphone so I can’t use them. The people who need the savings the most can’t get them.

RAVE to Town & Country Markets for their kind and helpful staff and delicious varieties of diverse foods.

RANT to the cyclist who, passive aggressively in true Seattle fashion, demanded that we, pedestrians, make room for them. Use the bike lanes that are so well-funded!

RAVE to the trail angels on a very hot day on the Chain Lakes Loop. Already spent from the heat and exertion, we reached a difficult part of the trail and one of us froze. First, a solo hiker waited for us. Then, a group of four amazing people came around the bend, assessed the situation in seconds, said, “We’ve got you,” took charge and got us to safety. Finally, at the top, the volunteers at Heather Meadows welcomed us with cool wet bandannas. The kindness of strangers made a hard day a joyful one that still brings tears to my eyes.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to auto dealers who plant trees to help save the environment, mountain streams and spawning salmon. Rant to auto dealers who show their four-wheel drive sports vehicles driving through and destroying those same mountain streams.