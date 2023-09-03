RAVE to amazing musicians who practice even on those blistering summer days! Whenever my family takes a walk through our community, there’s always someone who has their window open and is playing their instrument. It’s beautiful to hear a relaxing melody on any summer evening. As a musician, I know how long it takes to learn a piece, and can tell you that everyone appreciates your music, no matter which stage you are in learning it. Keep it up, window musicians! The world’s your audience!

RANT to people who put their dog poop in other people’s garbage cans instead of taking it home with them to put in their own can! I don’t appreciate my garbage can smelling of your dog’s poop, especially during the hot summer.

RAVE to SIFF Cinema Uptown and Seattle Public Library for the huge display of newspaper headlines and articles having to do with Oppenheimer, the atomic bomb, World War II, etc. If you want to see the movie, please go to the Uptown. They also have the best popcorn!

RANT to drivers who throw garbage (bottles especially) out of their windows. My dog stepped on a piece of your garbage, cut his foot and now has a $400 vet bill. Keep your trash in your car, it’s the law!

RAVE to Eddie Vedder. Please put me on your list … Rock on!!!

RANT to dog owners who, after allowing their dogs a long leash, say, “Don’t worry, she’s friendly!” as their pooch lunges at me. I don’t want your dog’s dirty paw prints on my pants, and I especially don’t want your friendly dog to knock me over. You love her, I don’t.

Advertising

RAVE to King County Library System for participating in the interlibrary loan program. The book I wanted to read next in a specific series recently arrived at my local library for pickup, coming all the way from a library in Toledo, Ohio! What a wonderful program. To everyone — please support your local library!

RANT to the driver who somehow managed to expensively damage the front end of our sedan, which was legally and benignly parked. Not only did you damage our fairly new car, you put a damper on a much-needed vacation day at Mount Rainier for our family. Then, you lacked the integrity to find us and tell us you’d caused damage to our car. Shame on you for skedaddling anonymously and cowardly away.

RAVE to the kind person at the veterinarian clinic in Bothell who asked my wife if she was OK and gave her a hug when she was too upset to answer. We were there to have our very old, injured dog put down and your compassion was a sweet moment on an otherwise dark morning. Thank you!

RANT to folks using noisy leaf blowers, especially those who use them to send debris down drainage systems OR ONTO NEIGHBOR’S PROPERTY. Be considerate of people and the environment and use a rake!

RAVE to Seattle summer for delivering perfect and glorious weather for the spectacular and memorable MLB All-Star Game.



