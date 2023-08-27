RAVE to garbage collection drivers who show up regardless of how hot, or how

cold or how wet it gets, and all others who are out there every day. Thank you for taking care of us all.

RANT to the many Community Transit and Metro vanpools parked in my neighborhood that rarely move.

RAVE to the USPS letter carriers who braved the heat to deliver a couple of packages and birthday cards to me last week. They raised my spirits more than any pill!

RANT to Seattle drivers. You know where your gas pedal is. You know where your brake pedal is. Find out where your turn signal lever is and use it! P.S. Pro tip: Use it BEFORE you start your turn!

RAVE to my three teenage sons who read this section every day. Each of you is an amazing individual and so much fun to be around. I’m continually impressed by the choices you make for yourselves and the kindness and compassion with which you see others. It’s a privilege and delight to share these years together in our shady Shire.

RANT to the increasing number of restaurants hiding “service,” “automatic gratuity” and other add-on fees to their bills, and suggesting tip amounts on top of those fees! Please simply charge for the food what you need to make your profit, and leave it to customers to tip. Better yet, charge for the food what you need to make your profit, provide fair wages for your workers and forgo tipping altogether, as is done in many other countries.

RAVE to the Shoreline street sweeper who found my wallet that had slid out of my pocket when I was getting into my car. I was on the way to the airport and raced home. They waved me down and told me it was under my doormat. They saved my vacation!

RANT to the drivers who haven’t learned to “zipper in” when there is a lane reduction. Look up how and use it! You are supposed to wait to move over where the lanes merge, NOT miles before. It is proven to speed up traffic, reduce backups, be safer and just makes sense.

RAVE to the clients and staff at Issaquah Proliance! I am doing physical therapy after a hip replacement and I left my purse in the restroom after a recent PT session. A kind and honest staffer (or client?) found the purse (with a fair amount of cash, credit cards, etc.) and turned it in to staff who immediately called me to say all is well and to come pick it up at my convenience. Thank you!

RANT to the fast-sprinting jogger who shot out in front of my car at an unmarked neighborhood intersection at dusk, not wearing any reflective gear, then cluelessly waving at me in a friendly fashion as I quickly applied my brakes to not hit them! Joggers, why do you think you have the right to sprint in front of cars at intersections as if you are on autopilot? This could very well cost you your life!