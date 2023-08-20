RANT to the traffic engineer who decided that it makes sense for vehicles at Seventh and Union, near ACT Theatre, to get a green light several seconds before pedestrians get their walk light. This is a huge hazard for those of us on foot with so many cars turning right, and it’s the exact opposite of how it should work.

RAVE to the Junko Yamamoto show at a recent First Thursday Art Walk. Just fabulous. Coming so soon after the Seattle Art Fair, it’s great to see the art scene here is alive and well.

RANT to me for always expecting immediate responses when I send a text or email, especially when I know they are probably always busier than me.

RAVE to Seattle transfer stations. Fast, easy, clearly marked and you can drive through with few vehicles at any one time. There are attendants inside to help, as well as conveniently placed bins marked for all types of recyclables. I had a microwave oven and a box of household alkaline batteries — it just took a minute. Their website also clearly lists (or you can search) what is recyclable.

RANT to bicyclists and electric scooter users who use downtown Bellevue sidewalks. Many of you pass pedestrians from behind, within inches, without calling out a warning, and at speeds up to 15-20 mph.

RAVE to all the music they have in Lincoln Park in the evening. The only problem is they moved it to the south end and we can no longer hear the bagpipes that we so enjoyed every Thursday evening. Please move back to the middle of the park so everyone in the area can enjoy you. We looked forward to them every week.

Advertising

RANT to automakers whose TV ads show their vehicles careening through the wilderness and tearing up the landscape. We already have too many people who won’t stay on designated paths; we should not be encouraging this irresponsible behavior.

RAVE to all the participants of DANCE This at the Moore. It was a lovely production. Rave also to all the young people who attended, including four King County Boys & Girls Club groups who were well-behaved and very enthusiastically applauded the performers. Rave also to the counselors responsible for the children. They did a marvelous job making sure all were OK, while providing a lot of fun for the kids.

RAVE to the many people who have been using Lake Washington this past month and picking up their trash! Every time I swim or boat there I notice how wonderfully trash-free it is! Thank you, Seattle!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the staff at our local movie theatres doing such a terrific job of cleaning up the auditoriums (and bathrooms!) for these “Barbenheimer” crowds. Rant to audience members who don’t pick up after themselves. C’mon, people!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the nursing staff at Swedish Edmonds hospital for their loving care of my husband before he died. Rant to staff members who haven’t gotten the message that health care workers should skip the heavy fragrances.