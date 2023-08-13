RANT to the truck driver who tried to run me and my husband off the road for no apparent reason when we were bicycling on Bainbridge Island the other week.

RAVE to two SDOT employees. I live in their district and a couple of weeks ago, they returned my driver’s license to me at my house. On my commute home the evening before, my license fell to the floor of the Pioneer Square light-rail station when I took my Orca card out of my wallet. If they hadn’t taken the time to pick it up, I easily could have had my identity stolen, and who knows what else.

RANT to new commercials that all at once seem to have people “dancing” in delight with whatever the product is. If you feel you must dance, first learn how to do so. Flinging a leg into the air is not dancing, it’s just embarrassing.

RAVE to the customer at the Maple Valley Safeway who found my money clip with over $100 in it in the parking lot, and informed the store manager that they had it and to let them know if someone was looking for it. It’s great to find that honesty and kindness still exist in these times. Thank you, thank you!

RANT to young people everywhere who condescend or ignore old people. My only consolation is knowing that sooner than you think, you’ll be old yourself and you’ll understand how demeaning it is.

RAVE to the kind and clever person who found my bus pass and keys at a bus stop by Fuji Bakery, and — using my QFC card on the key ring — took the pass to the Interbay QFC. There, the manager looked me up in their database, they phoned me and I was reunited with my vital stuff. Thank you!

RANT to all the drivers illegally crossing the double white lines next to the toll lanes on 405. And double rant to the officers who aren’t pulling people over for it!

RAVE to our neighbors to the east on Mercer Island for their Summer Celebration spectacular fireworks display we enjoy from Leschi. It’s always an unexpected (and welcome!) surprise to see the sky light up. Thank you!

RANT to schools and parents who do not teach kids to use proper English. I am tired of hearing, “Me and John went” or, “I seen a balloon.” Isn’t grammar a part of school curriculum anymore?

RANT AND RAVE Rant to grocery stores that require you to purchase 10 or more of the same item in order to get the sale price. Rave to grocery stores that allow you to mix and match four items to get the sale price.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to clueless or rude baseball fans who saunter into their seats during play. They disrupt others who are actually trying to watch the game. Rave to fans who wait for breaks in the game before leaving or returning to their seats. Go Mariners!