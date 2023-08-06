RAVE to the light rail. My wife and I returned to Seattle by air. The light rail provided us a fast, clean and safe ride to a stop within a couple of miles of our home. As seniors, it cost us a buck each.

RANT to the neighborhood crows. All day, every day. Caw caw caw.

RAVE to the construction planners and crews on Dexter Avenue, just north of Mercer. Despite closing the southbound lane to car traffic for road construction, you found a way to keep the southbound bike lane open. I’m sure it would have been easier to close the street to bikers alike. Thanks for considering bike traffic and for keeping us safe. We appreciate it!

RANT to the oblivious person who honked at me for pausing at a green light to admire a flock of seagulls swooping above — I demand an apology! How dare you interrupt my contemplation of nature’s wonders with your impatience? We’re not just another concrete jungle, you know? Seattle is a city brimming with avian marvels, and it’s high time we appreciated them!

RAVE to the individual from Boston who offered to help us change a tire. They did it so quickly and efficiently but refused to take any kind of reimbursement. Such is the kindness of a stranger who happened to be passing by.

RANT to the person who unplugged my car from the charger at University Village the other day, then swiped my car door trying to get as close to the charger as possible. Are you really that self-absorbed and greedy? Maybe you don’t care about your car — but I do — and my goal is to maximize its life span. As early adopters of EV cars, we should be setting a standard to encourage others to make the switch.

RAVE to the kind people in Totem Lake who paid for lunch for the four of us ladies. We did not see who did it, so we weren’t able to thank you in person. We all will for sure pay it forward!

RANT to all the drivers on North 45th Street who choose not to stop for pedestrians who are trying to cross the street, especially in painted, signed crosswalks. This is a daily occurrence, but I thought early the other morning the four cars who were speeding east would see me and my leashed dog wanting to cross the street. They ignored this gray-haired woman who was waving her arm in an effort to get them to realize I wanted to cross. It’s the law, drivers. Do you want to be responsible for killing another pedestrian? Shame on you!

RAVE to a supervisor at the Shoreline library who patiently took my information about a frightening incident in the building. Not realizing its importance, I didn’t report it until the next day. They spent time with me, agreed that it was important, carefully asked questions and sympathized with me.

RANT to the number of single-occupant vehicles zooming by in the HOV lane on the 520 bridge.