RANT to all those deplaning passengers who crowd next to the baggage carousels, preventing any others from seeing and getting their bags.

RAVE to the Music Counts! program at the Women’s University Club Foundation of Seattle for the impactful grants given every year for the past decade to under-resourced K-12 public school music programs. A few of the happy results were delightfully showcased recently at Cabaret, the foundation’s annual fundraiser. Heartwarming to hear our donations making a difference.

RANT to websites that have long clickbaits. I can tolerate, even enjoy, ones that are five clicks long, but 20 or more means I leave the site.

RAVE to the fellow fan who gifted my 3-year-old daughter a baseball used in the game on the way out of T-Mobile Park following their recent win against the Minnesota Twins. I don’t know if it was a foul ball or home run, but it doesn’t matter. This was my daughter’s first baseball game and her eyes lit up with joy and elation from your incredible gesture. Baseball is beautiful.

RANT to my neighbor who is hosting yet another amplified concert in their backyard as if they own a music club. After recent chemo treatments left me feeling crummy, I can’t even take a nap in my own house due to the noise. Do these people think their backyard guests can’t hear the music unless it’s blasted all over?

RAVE to the dozen folks who helped me after falling on the return trip from the Ice Caves. Heat exhaustion led to a fall and hikers rescued me with ice packs, water and compassion. They stayed with me and my granddaughter for well over an hour until EMTs and my son arrived. Eternal thanks for their assistance!

RANT to all the malls, businesses and cities that plant bushes in medians and parking strips, then never weed them. They may as well have put in cement or bricks. It would look better.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Volunteer Park Trust and Seattle Parks and Recreation for organizing a picnic and concert the other week. It was a great family and neighborhood event. Rave also to all the responsible dog owners in the amphitheater who kept their dogs on leashes so that everybody — babies, toddlers and older folks — could be safe. Rant to all irresponsible dog owners in other parts of the park who used the park as an off-leash area. Leash your dogs or go to the off-leash areas.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the driver who honked long and loud at me when I stopped to make a left turn over a double yellow line into my apartment complex in Shoreline. From the Washington Driver’s Guide: “You may cross yellow lane markings, except medians, to turn left if it is safe.” That includes into an alley, driveway or private road, according to RCW 46.61.130. You had a full lane to go around me and I signaled in advance so, yes, it was safe. Rave to Google. Look it up!