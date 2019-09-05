RAVE to family-oriented restaurants with step stools in the restrooms that allow small children to wash their hands without parents struggling to hold them up. More restaurants should do the same.

RANT to the person who threw their monorail ticket into the bed of my pickup when you parked your expensive car next to it in a Starbucks parking lot. Considering how close you were to a real trash can, your actions tell me you think you’re too rich to treat others with respect. Just remember what Karma says: I saw what you did.