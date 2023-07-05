RANT AND RAVE Rave to the garage and yard sale people for fun and bargains but rant to those who do not take down their signs or tack them to utility poles.

RAVE to my Rainier Beach neighbor who put a stroller for two on the curb with a sign offering it for free. I picked it up and brought it home, gave it a quick wash and now I’ll put it to good use while caring for my grandchildren. This retired grandma (and grandpa) thank you for your generosity!

RANT to the campers at a state park who ran a large bug zapper at their campsite late into the night. Bug zappers kill more beneficial insects than pests, the bright light made it difficult to see the stars, and the loud crackles could be heard several sites away. Turn off the zapper and grab some bug spray!