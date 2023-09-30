RAVE to the neighbor who has plastic flamingos in their yard. They are decorated according to the season or holiday. At the start of the school year, the birds had tiny backpacks on them.

RANT to the southbound express lanes in Seattle which I had the distinct displeasure of driving on the other day. The express lanes under the city have always been dim, but why do they have to be dirty, gross, garbage-strewn and graffitied? I’ve driven through, around, in and under Seattle for many years and have never seen it so disgusting.

RANT to people who block curb ramps when they park electric bikes and scooters. This is disgusting, inconsiderate and entitled. We care about the planet too, and all those living on it. Some day you may need to get around town in a wheelchair too.