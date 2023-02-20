RAVE to the growing numbers of people who leave some kind of “Christmas” lights on outside all year-round. The lights are very pretty and enhance the neighborhood. Thanks!

RANT to the delivery companies, including the U.S. Postal Service, that mark packages delivered in the online tracking that haven’t been delivered. Either it is delivered or not. Stop telling me to wait a few days and see if it shows up. When did this become the norm?

RAVE to all those who paint out graffiti on our roads, bridges, buildings and wherever else graffiti “artists” choose to deface our public places. I know that it’s a thankless task and I’m grateful that we haven’t given up on trying to keeping our home a beautiful place.

RANT to the driver’s license agency who renewed my 103-year-old relative’s license for six years without requiring a driving test.