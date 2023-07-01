RANT to a grocery store in Greenwood for not having shopping carts available. Many shoppers were following people returning to their cars to snag a cart. An employee said the reason for the shortage was theft of carts. That may be the reason, but is not an excuse for not purchasing more carts.

RAVE to the Queen Anne office of the Department of Licensing, which made my driver’s license renewal quick, efficient and polite. I put a lot more time on the parking meter than I needed!

RANT to the customer ahead of me at the pharmacy who appeared to be denigrating the cashier’s religion. The religious beliefs of others are none of your business!

RAVE to Washington State Ferries employees who diligently monitor drivers attempting to cut in line rather than wait their turn. Over Memorial Day weekend, two attempts at the Mukilteo ferry were averted by watchful WSF employees. You rock!