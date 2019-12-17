RAVE AND RANT Rave to two drivers making perfectly legal right and left turns to get on the freeway at 45th Street who stopped as I crossed the intersection against the light. Rant to me for having a senior moment, at precisely the wrong time. Rave to my guardian angel for being on the job.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the red-gloved person in the Honda who honked at me and flipped me off for signaling for several seconds before moving into your lane at least two car lengths in front of you during rush hour, when traffic was going about 30 mph. First time driving in rush hour? I know you didn’t have to hit your brakes as I did not impede your right of way. What was the problem? Rave to drivers who see the signals and let other drivers change lanes.