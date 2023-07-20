RANT to property owners who let English ivy climb the trees on their property. English ivy is an invasive ground cover and as it climbs trees, it severely stresses them. It will eventually kill the trees (which may then fall on your house or a nearby roadway)!

RAVE to the lab technician at a Virginia Mason clinic who went beyond the call of duty by making sure that the specimen I had delivered was done correctly. Then when escorting me to the waiting area, noted that I needed assistance walking and called for a wheelchair for me. The whole experience was so gratifying and I so appreciated their grace.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the high cost of gas which pushes me closer to buying electric for the climate. Rant to electric cars for being computerized which discourages me from buying one. I need a simple small car that is electric and easy to operate.