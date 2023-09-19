RAVE to thoughtful people. I walk my dog up and down the Bhy Kracke Park trail three times a day. The other day, I stepped on the edge of the walkway and fell into the brambles. I couldn’t right myself when someone came by and said, “Wait, I’ll get help.” Suddenly about six to eight people showed up. They took my hands and pulled me from an upside-down position to an upright one. I don’t know if I thanked them but I am very grateful for their help.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the light rail. We are so lucky to have this transportation option in Seattle. It has made getting to sporting events easy and inexpensive. Rant to the hundreds of fans who ride the train without buying tickets. The trains are completely full, standing room only, and not even a handful had purchased a ticket. Shameful.