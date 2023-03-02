RANT to the office employee who keeps a large sign in my child’s middle school office stating “82 Days Until Summer.” A school office should be promoting a positive attitude about school, rather than counting down days like a prison sentence. Whoever puts up a sign like this in the middle of the school year shouldn’t be working in schools — as well as the principal who doesn’t ask it to be removed!

RAVE to the Northgate Mall. I still miss it. The stores, free parking, food, seeing people, exercise, cleanliness, safety, the fun, everything.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to Seattle Parks and Recreation for new signs posted on beach access at Golden Gardens Park. Rant for not enforcing “Dogs Are Not Allowed on Seattle Beaches!” Clearly posted, but totally ignored. I love dogs, but every time I visit I see dogs urinating, defecating, digging and chasing waterfowl. Where’s animal control?