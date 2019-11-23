By

RANT to the person who broke into my car Saturday night at Westwood Village, and to anyone planning to do the same to someone else. Inevitably, through one karmic means or another, justice will find you, and you will become the victim of your own crime. Whatever you gain through vandalism and theft, in the end, you will come to realize that it really wasn’t worth it, so don’t do it.

RAVE to all the bicyclists, pedestrians and dogs wearing highly reflective gear on these longer, darker days. It is very helpful and I appreciate being able to see you from afar.

The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves

