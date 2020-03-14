RAVE to the two selfless good Samaritans who chased down the woman who assaulted me outside the King County Courthouse, resulting in the perpetrator’s capture by SPD officers. Bravo and thank you!

RANT to those who do not use turn signals. The other day a woman crossed three lanes in front of me on 45th and did not bother to turn on her signal. I almost flew through my window trying to stop so she could get to her desired lane. It’s becoming a really bad habit with some drivers. Please use your turn signal. It’s there for a reason.

RAVE to the woman at the Sandpoint Met Market who gave me one of her personal sterile wipes for the shopping cart after watching me trying to find one in the market’s empty container!