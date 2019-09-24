RANT to drivers who leave their cars running while waiting for the ferry (and every other imaginable place). You aren’t going anywhere. Save some money and fresh air. Please, just turn off your engines!

RAVE to the staff and students who designed and worked on Move-in Days at the University of Washington. I’ve never seen such a perfectly choreographed and executed operation. The directions were perfect, the signs were legible, and all of the students – I assume they were volunteers – were friendly and helpful.