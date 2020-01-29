RANT to WSDOT for not cleaning up the filth on the road alongside the entrance ramp to I-405 north from Sunset Avenue in Renton. The roadside is loaded with garbage, plastic bottles, beer cans, old clothes and other debris. Hardly a shining example of the Evergreen State.

RAVE to the Seattle Public Records Request Center for their patience and thoroughness in fulfilling my request for the police reports for two fatal car-pedestrian accidents involving neighbors. However, I can’t figure out why they bill me for such a small amount ($1.50) when it surely costs more than that just to process my checks.

RANT to automobile drivers who keep their car idling while they wait for a ferry, school pickup, etc. They waste gas and add more carbon to the atmosphere, contributing to our global heating.