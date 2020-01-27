RANT to any boater who does not secure small items on board. Plastic straws, water bottles, bottle caps, granola-bar wrappers and even flip-flops wash up on the beaches of the lake and sound every day. Wild birds fill their tummies with your plastic garbage. Be responsible. Act like adults. Share our planet.

RAVE to the gentleman at Michaels for surprising my daughter, who has a disability, with a Valentine’s headband that I was debating purchasing. You made someone very happy.

RANT to morning ferry walk-on commuters at the Bainbridge Island terminal who think nothing of cutting ahead of those already waiting in line to board. Where are your manners?!