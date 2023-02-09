RANT to disappearing adverbs. Have you noticed that it is becoming acceptable to use an adjective, rather than an adverb, even though an adverb is grammatically required? It’s happening everywhere — periodicals, news broadcasts, school classrooms … it is accepted, apparently, as speaking correctly (OR should I say speaking correct?)!

RAVE to the teachers at Newport High School in Bellevue for having rigorous courses and for supporting the students with after-school tutorials. Having a senior in high school say “I love my teachers” is testimony to the fact that this student is in an environment of devoted faculty members who are helping her understand her world and herself. As a volunteer, I witness the positive attitude of the students which can only be in a school where they are valued and the courses are meeting their needs for knowledge and personal growth.