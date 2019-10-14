By

RANT to one of the neighbors on Jones Ave. just north of 65th in Ballard, who put a “I parked like an a***hole” sticker on my car — really? I was parked in a legal zone, not blocking a driveway/curb cut for 90 minutes as I took my wife to dinner for her birthday. I suggest you look in the mirror and reflect on why you’re so sour on the world. Oh, the sticker only took five minutes to remove too, so not even that hard.

RAVE to the gentleman who bought our breakfast in Issaquah on Oct. 2. I will pay it forward.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

