RAVE to the incredible people who work at Colman Dock. I can only imagine how stressful that job must be, but I know that I have been a witness to the kindness and support of the people who work there. For many people who are visiting Seattle, they are not only patient but also are the unsung ambassadors for the city.

RANT to a movie theater my 75-year-old husband and I visited to see “John Wick: Chapter 4.” To our surprise, we were asked for ID. My husband, who is in an assisted-living situation and doesn’t drive anymore, had no ID but an expired driver’s license. The manager explained that since alcohol was served, they could not let us in because he didn’t have any proper ID. The manager said it was corporate policy and that she might lose her job and turned us away at the front window.