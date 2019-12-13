By

RAVE to our wonderful neighbor who brought us their turkey leftovers when, due to an unexpected medical emergency, we were not able to celebrate with family on Thanksgiving.

RANT to early birds who get up at 5 a.m. and noisily drag their garbage cans, recycling bins and yard waste containers back and forth to the curb, waking the rest of us up. Please be considerate and do it during the middle of the day or early evening.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers The Seattle Times publishes reader rants and raves on a space-available basis. We reserve the right to edit for length or content. Send yours to rantandrave@seattletimes.com.

Most Read Life Stories