RAVE to our wonderful neighbor who brought us their turkey leftovers when, due to an unexpected medical emergency, we were not able to celebrate with family on Thanksgiving.

RANT to early birds who get up at 5 a.m. and noisily drag their garbage cans, recycling bins and yard waste containers back and forth to the curb, waking the rest of us up. Please be considerate and do it during the middle of the day or early evening.