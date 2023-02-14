RAVE to sporting events shown live. Yes, I had to get up at 3:30 a.m. (our time) to watch the Australian Open tennis tournament but at least it was live. I hate seeing the results in advance when sports are shown on tape delay like many Olympics are on delay.

RANT to how the city of Seattle allows many of their streets (especially in the South End) to become so filled with potholes that driving becomes very difficult at best. Come on Seattle, start using my tax dollars to repave streets instead of extra bike lanes. Lots more cars than bikers!

RANT AND RAVE to the neighbors who are out enjoying our blustery clear winter air and walking their dogs. And rant to those who do not pick up after their pooches. Who do you think will be doing that? I hate to break it to you, but there is no Poop Fairy.