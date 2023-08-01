RAVE to all the friendly, kind and polite Swifties throughout Seattle this weekend. You made the concert-going experience so enjoyable for this middle-aged, married, Taylor Swift-fan couple. Asking us about our favorite songs, offering us friendship bracelets, sharing tidbits about your lives with us, dancing and singing with so much joy during the show and even advice on beating the crowds home. No “Bad Blood” here. You all made us, and Taylor Swift, proud!

RANT to the dozens of diesel and gas drivers idling for more than 90 minutes in comfortable weather during an extended ferry delay at Kingston, and for lack of enforcement of the no-idle rule. Is there no climate, health or economic impact that could entice you to be considerate of others?

RANT to people who leave bags of dog poop directly next to my garbage bin. Just put it in there. What?