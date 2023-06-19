RAVE to those neighbors who keep their landscaping clear from obstructing our sidewalks so that we have the full width to walk on. We tall folks also appreciate tree branches that don’t hit us in the head or poke us in the eye.

RANT to whoever stole our three small solar garden lights that help to illuminate our way through our patio to the street to get to our car. In addition, three were again stolen after I replaced them only five days later. We’re elderly and need these small aids to navigate our way. Can’t trust replacing them for the third time, can I? How long would these last?

RAVE to the person who turned in my car key at a garden center! It fell off my keychain when I was locking up my bike and I didn’t notice until I got home.