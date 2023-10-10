RANT to those who come visit me but never remove their shoes when entering my house. Do I need to get rid of my white carpets or put a sign up with instructions to remove your shoes?

RAVE to the (few) people I occasionally see picking up and repositioning fallen rental scooters so they won’t block the sidewalk or crosswalk ramps.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the very kind gentleman who dropped off my husband’s wallet. Unknowingly, my husband must have dropped it at the West Seattle Thriftway. This very kind person came all the way to our home to drop it off. Thank you, kind person! Rant to me for being so gobsmacked all I said was, “You’re a saint. Thank you!” I wish I had at least offered gas money. Anyway, thank you for your kindness. You are very much appreciated and I hope you see this.