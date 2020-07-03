RAVE to the woman in Renton who learned that we two 80-year-olds were hopelessly lost, and had us follow her car all the way to the dental office we were seeking. You were an angel!

RANT to the Seattle schoolteachers who, while arranging a return of teachers’ and students’ property at McDonald elementary school, stuffed more than 200 plastic drinking cups into the chain-link playground fence in a huge “We heart you” pattern so folks could see this as they did their pickup. After the pickup was over, teachers left the cups stuck in the fence, which not only creates an eyesore for neighbors, but was an amazing display of environmental irresponsibility. Now half the cups have fallen out and are blowing about the playground.