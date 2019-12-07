RANT to people waiting for their bags at SeaTac. Standing right next to the convener does not make your bags come sooner, but it does block access for those whose bags have arrived. Sorry about nearly kneecapping one of you.

RAVE to the hundreds who came out to cheer on us runners at the Seattle Marathon on Sunday. When you’re slogging out the miles, it really makes a difference. My favorites were the boys wearing the Viking helmets with the sign, “Welcome to Ballard” and the woman a half mile from the finish with the sign, “Push button to power up.” That helped me finish strong. Thanks are also in order for the many Boy Scouts who got up early and spent the day inside Memorial Stadium, carefully organizing and looking over the hundreds of checked coats and backpacks.